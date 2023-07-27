Emergency boil order issued for Jersey Co., Illinois

JERSEY CO., Ill. (KMOV) - Jersey County in Illinois has issued an emergency boil order Thursday afternoon.

The order is in immediate effect for all Jersey County rural water customers. The County advises conserving and boiling water until further notice.

