Emergency boil order issued for Jersey Co., Illinois

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JERSEY CO., Ill. (KMOV) - Jersey County in Illinois has issued an emergency boil order Thursday afternoon.

The order is in immediate effect for all Jersey County rural water customers. The County advises conserving and boiling water until further notice.

Sign up for updates from Jersey county at JCRW.net.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

