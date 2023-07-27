Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Daughter, mom accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home, pouring lube on his bed

Several items in his bedroom valued at over $1,100 were stolen, along with a custom pistol valued at over $2,000, according to the affidavit.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother and daughter are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s home, causing nearly $1,000 in damages, including pouring a bottle of lubricant on his bed, and stealing multiple items from the home, according to arrest affidavits.

Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at a Nashville home on July 20.

The homeowner and victim told police his ex-girlfriend and her mother broke into his house, stole and damaged multiple items throughout the home, according to the affidavit. He said 30-year-old Morgan Knight and himself broke up recently on civil terms.

However, according to the affidavit, she found out that he began to see another woman. The victim showed officers a video of his ex and her mother, 56-year-old Darla Knight, entering his home and taking multiple belongings.

The affidavit states that the victim also showed officers a text message from his ex to his mother stating the reason for their breakup was due to her finding notes in his home from a new girlfriend. He also showed officers a note left on his chalkboard from Knight, “Do not call me or try to reach out. I hope you two live your best life. I only took what was mine,” with her signature underneath.

Officers found that the duo forced their way into the home and left nearly $1,000 in damages. Broken picture frames were found around the home, an entire bottle of lubricant was poured on his bed, drywall was damaged, and a semesters-worth of schoolwork was wiped from his computer which is required to complete his semester which costs over $16,000, according to the affidavit.

Several items in his bedroom valued at over $1,100 were stolen, along with a custom pistol valued at over $2,000.

The victim showed officers a video of a 2011 black Chevrolet Suburban with a white license plate pulling into his driveway where the duo exited and entered his home, according to the affidavit.

Both are facing a felony charge of aggravated burglary.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
HEAT
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Woman shot 2 men who broke into South City garage, police say
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

The suspect is now facing criminal trespassing charges.
Man gets stuck in chimney, accused of breaking into west Phoenix home
Dawaun Grimm is accused of showing a gun during an incident at a St. Ann Jack in the Box on...
Irate customer accused of pulling gun during argument at Jack in the Box over order in St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wallace with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man charged for trespassing in Richmond Heights nursing home
Jon Bromeier, 28, died last October of a drug overdose, a demon his father said he battled for...
South County family launches non-profit “Mo Fish On” in memory of loved one lost to fentanyl epidemic
Mo Fish On Details
South County family launches non-profit “Mo Fish On” in memory of loved one lost to fentanyl epidemic