Crews battle fire at Ferguson laundromat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in Ferguson have been working to put out an overnight fire at a laundromat business.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of The Laundry Basket on South Florissant Road. Multiple crews are on scene trying to extinguish the flames.

Non-profit First Responder Canteen is handing out water and sports drinks to firefighters battling this two-alarm fire at The Laundry Basket in Ferguson. It’s already 85 degrees at 5 am. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/JXaQuDlo0z — Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) July 27, 2023

It is unknown what caused the fire and if there are any injuries at this time.

