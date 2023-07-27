Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Crews battle fire at Ferguson laundromat

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in Ferguson have been working to put out an overnight fire at a laundromat business.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of The Laundry Basket on South Florissant Road. Multiple crews are on scene trying to extinguish the flames.

It is unknown what caused the fire and if there are any injuries at this time.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Woman found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.
Woman found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.

Latest News

Crews battle fire at Ferguson laundromat
Crews battle fire at Ferguson laundromat
100 tickets in 10 hours: St. Louis City police increase traffic patrols to stop reckless and...
100 tickets in 10 hours: St. Louis City police increase traffic patrols to stop reckless and fast drivers
reparations committee
Reparations commission holds discussion on centuries of race-based harm, next meeting in August
‘I feel like I’m sitting here waiting to die’ No air conditioning for hours, roaches, mold;...
‘I feel like I’m sitting here waiting to die’ No air conditioning for hours, roaches, mold; seniors want changes to Santa Ana apartments