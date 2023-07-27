CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects open fire in South County neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are investigating an incident where two individuals are seen on home surveillance video firing guns in a Lemay neighborhood.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dammert Avenue near Placid Avenue.

Officers reported property damage to a house but no injuries.

Investigators told News 4 no suspects were in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Police believe the suspects are juveniles.

St. Louis County Police reported about 45 calls for service in that area since January, but only eight required police reports.

