Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects open fire in South County neighborhood

Security camera captures juveniles shooting guns in Lemay
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are investigating an incident where two individuals are seen on home surveillance video firing guns in a Lemay neighborhood.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dammert Avenue near Placid Avenue.

Officers reported property damage to a house but no injuries.

Investigators told News 4 no suspects were in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Police believe the suspects are juveniles.

St. Louis County Police reported about 45 calls for service in that area since January, but only eight required police reports.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

film in MO
Writers, actors strike stymies Missouri’s film resurgence
hiring event
MoDOT hosts hiring event
film in MO
Writers, actors strike stymies Missouri’s film resurgence
Fire at the Laundry Basket in Ferguson on July 27, 2023
Overnight fire destroys Ferguson laundromat