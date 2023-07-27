Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

BJC partners with VSM Humanitarian to offer aid to Ukraine

BJC HealthCare workers hold Ukrainian flag in front of donated ambulance.
BJC HealthCare workers hold Ukrainian flag in front of donated ambulance.(BJC HealthCare)
By Shannon Worley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blue and yellow BJC ambulance filled with medical supplies embarked on its journey to Ukraine on June 6.

VSM Humanitarian, a non-profit providing relief to Ukraine, contacted BJC HealthCare with a request for surplus medical supplies. The BJC Clinical Assets Management happened to be retiring an ambulance at the time of the request, and in need of a worthy cause to donate or repurpose the vehicle for.

The team filled the emergency vehicle with gauze, bandages and surgical tools, before it departed for New Jersey. The ambulance is currently awaiting transport to Ukraine while funds are still being raised.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Latest News

Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Graphic
Robber wearing Halloween mask targets couple in The Grove parking lot
St. Louis doctor, office manager accused of health care fraud
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus cut down