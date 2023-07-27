BJC partners with VSM Humanitarian to offer aid to Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blue and yellow BJC ambulance filled with medical supplies embarked on its journey to Ukraine on June 6.

VSM Humanitarian, a non-profit providing relief to Ukraine, contacted BJC HealthCare with a request for surplus medical supplies. The BJC Clinical Assets Management happened to be retiring an ambulance at the time of the request, and in need of a worthy cause to donate or repurpose the vehicle for.

The team filled the emergency vehicle with gauze, bandages and surgical tools, before it departed for New Jersey. The ambulance is currently awaiting transport to Ukraine while funds are still being raised.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.