Armed man accused of stealing golf cart at Normandie Golf Club

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 51-year-old man is accused of robbing a golf cart from the Normandie Golf course and then displaying a gun at a staff member.

Kevin Smith is charged with first-degree robbery. Police say he stole a golf cart at Normandie Golf Club and when he was approached by a staff member about the cart, he lifted his shirt to display a gun.

Officers later found him driving the cart down the street. A witness told News 4 he later found the gun used in the robbery.

Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond.

