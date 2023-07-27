100 tickets in 10 hours: St. Louis City police increase traffic patrols to stop reckless and fast drivers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For the second time in July, St. Louis Metropolitan Police are going after reckless and speedy drivers during its high visibility traffic detail.

On Wednesday, News 4 tagged along with officers as they issued tickets in Downtown and North City.

“The laws are being broken right now, most particularly speeding and red light running,” says SLMPD Traffic Commander Lt. Paul Lauer. “The police are out there. The red lights are flashing, and we are trying to change driver behavior.”

On July 6, SLMPD conducted the same enforcement and made 75 traffic stops and issued 166 tickets.

“Nowadays, people just seem to be impatient and don’t want to wait for the light to change or don’t want to stop at a stop sign,” says Lt. Lauer.

During the crackdown, News 4 captured one driver receiving a long list of tickets after getting pulled over on St. Louis Avenue. This week, a deadly crash occurred not too far away in North St. Louis on Florissant and Riverview. The wreck killed one person. Police tell News 4 speeding was a factor.

“The skid marks and seeing the amount of damage that was caused to those vehicles, there was a speeding car involved,” Lauer says. “We’re still looking for surveillance cameras that might be able to tell us what happened there if someone violated a light.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol and St Louis County police are also teaming up with SLMPD to crack down on bad driving on the interstates.

On Tuesday, troopers and St. Louis city officers issued a combined 236 tickets and made 128 stops.

“As you come down 44 through STL county and STL city, you’re going to see the police out no matter which jurisdiction you’re going through,” says Lauer.

On Wednesday, SLMPD conducted its special traffic enforcement from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

More patrols are on the way as St. Louis County and SLMPD plan to tackle reckless driving together at least three times a month.

