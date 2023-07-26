Surprise Squad
Woman found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide investigation was launched by St. Louis County police after a woman was found dead following a shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 10:51 p.m. in the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive and authorities said the woman died at the hospital.

City of Bellefontaine Neighbors requested St. Louis County Police Department to assume responsibility for the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed this shooting was the result of an altercation between individuals who know each other.

The investigation is ongoing and News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Anyone with information can contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

