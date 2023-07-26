Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
heat
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Thursday & Friday
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Dan Carbone
Missouri contractor pleads not guilty to charges alleging he stole thousands from customers
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money

Latest News

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP...
Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed until trial, prosecutor says, citing bail violations
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP...
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla’s
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Police allege man sexually assaulted child, 6, in St. Louis Hills neighborhood; suspect not in custody