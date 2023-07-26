Surprise Squad
St. Louis prepares for hazourdous heat wave

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis region is bracing for the hottest temperatures so far this summer, with the peak on Thursday and Friday. Area attractions are bracing for hot days and local companies are ensuring workers stay safe.

Outdoor attractions like The Muny, Raging Rivers and The Zoo will all remain open despite hot temps, but they remind guests to take precautions. Drink lots of water, take breaks in the shade or the air conditioning and listen to your body.

Many will choose indoor activities this week to beat the heat. The St. Louis Aquarium is preparing for a busy week.

“There are lots of cool attractions at the Aquarium and around Union Station,” said Erin Clark with the St. Louis Aquarium.

But not everyone has the option to stay inside. Construction crews, MoDOT and Ameren workers will all brace the heat to serve the community.

“These high temperatures this week, they’re very dangerous and they present a hazardous condition as the workplace,” said Tommie Bugett with Ameren Missouri.

He says they are starting their crews earlier in the day to beat some of the highest temperatures and reminding crew members to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

