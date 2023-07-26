Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Small funnel cloud spotted over DC

A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Atkin/Weather Tracker/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.

The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can’t be classified as a tornado. There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday. But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Although the area around Washington isn’t considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

They’re most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer. Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation’s capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
Dan Carbone
Missouri contractor pleads not guilty to charges alleging he stole thousands from customers
first
First Alert: Dangerous Heat & Humidity This Week
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Police on the scene of a shooting in Madison, Illinois on July 25, 2023.
1 dead, another injured in Madison shooting, Major Case Squad looking for suspects

Latest News

Woman found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.
Woman found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.
FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak