Redevelopment of AT&T tower could get the go-ahead this week

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A long-awaited project development Downtown could get the green light Wednesday. The Advantes Group is seeking a sales tax exemption to revamp the AT&T tower.

The $300 million project would turn the 46-story building into The Beacon on Chestnut. It would include a spa, rooftop pool, garden and restaurant, more than 300 penthouse and regular apartments and 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

