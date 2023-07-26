Surprise Squad
Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth.
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Doctors are celebrating a huge milestone after the first woman with a uterus transplant at the University of Alabama at Birmingham gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory, whose last name was not given, was born without a uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she joined UAB’s uterus transplant program, the first in the Southeast and the fourth such program in the United States.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family – one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.(UAB)

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth.

UAB said the child is the biological child of Mallory and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning.

Doctors at UAB said this is a huge step in the fertility world.

“We are thrilled for Mallory and her husband, Nick, and humbled that they entrusted our UAB Medicine care team to guide them through this long, difficult — and exciting — journey of transplantation, pregnancy and childbirth,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine.

According to UAB, just around 100 uterus transplants have ever been done worldwide, with most women who have uterine factor infertility finding other ways to become a mother, such as surrogacy or adoption. But Mallory’s successful birth at UAB proves that uterus transplants are “a viable option for pregnancy and childbirth at UAB, women and couples now have another option they can explore to treat their specific infertility experience,” the university said.

To find out more about the UAB program or find out if you’re a candidate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

