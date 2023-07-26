Surprise Squad
Police allege man sexually assaulted child, 6, in St. Louis Hills neighborhood; suspect not in custody

Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.(SLMPD)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are searching for a man who they allege sexually assaulted a 6-year-old in south St. Louis Sunday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the man, seen in neighborhood surveillance footage, grabbed the 6-year-old while they were riding a bike and took them to a vacant residence in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Then, police said, the man sexually assaulted the child.

The man is seen in surveillance camera screenshots wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

News 4 asked police what street and block the assault happened on. Sgt. Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police are not releasing a more exact location due to the nature of the incident and the victim’s age.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact a detective directly at 314-760-7360. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)

