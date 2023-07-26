One year after tragic flooding, St. Peters animal rescue open thanks to community support

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Paws Rescue has provided refuge to more than 350 dogs and cats this year, a feat volunteers said is due to unwavering community support following last summer’s catastrophic flooding.

In the early morning hours of July 26, 2022, Old Town St. Peters saw more than 12 inches of rainfall, leading to flashing flooding when the Spencer and Dardenne Creeks overran their banks.

“The water was probably three feet deep throughout the building,” said Linda Roever of Stray Paws Rescue. “I came in over the railroad tracks and waded through and I knew the puppies were gone, because I had called a neighbor to get over there to check.”

Roever said 10 puppies in various pens throughout the building were found dead, unable to escape the flood water. When she and firefighters arrived, they found 15 adult dogs standing in neck-deep water in their crates, scared, but alive.

“We just started grabbing leashes and getting them out of here,” she said. “They were terrified and it was just horrible.”

Down the street, firefighters from Central County Fire and Rescue were busy developing a plan to evacuate those still in their homes.

“When we pulled up to the Quick Trip the water just got deeper as you looked down the street,” said Matt Conoyer. “We knew we needed to move quickly and have a plan so it wasn’t just chaos.”

Conoyer and others waded into the water, making their way down the street, door by door.

“We knocked on every single door in old town, every residence, every business and assessed the situation as we went,” he said. “Never in my life would I have guessed you’d see the water flooded in town, as opposed to on the outside of town.”

Rescue crews used a boat to transport around 60 people and their pets from the neighborhood.

“In some ways, it feels like it’s been a long time, but in other ways, it feels like it was yesterday,” said Conoyer. “We had a good plan, we executed it and we helped a lot of people that day.”

In the weeks and months after the flood, some residents speculated whether the city’s pumps failed, leading to the flooding in Old Town, which sits near Dardenne and Spencer Creeks.

The city said the system is automated and is not designed to be able to withstand nearly a foot of rainfall over the course of several hours. Further, Mayor Len Pagano said, clogged storm grates exacerbated the problem.

“When we see problem areas, we try to go there and find a scientific way to not let that happen again,” said Pagano. “Well, Old Town, we’re doing that right now to improve it so it doesn’t happen again. But to be quite frank with you, 12 inches of rain, I don’t know what city could handle that.”

He said when water began backing up, city employees made their way to the affected areas to start manually trying to unclog the drains, but the rain fell too fast.

Pagano said the city would like to work with MODOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a long-term solution to prevent major flooding on I-70, which halted traffic in 2022 and during flooding in 2015.

“It’s a time-consuming process and a slow-moving one,” he said. “But we’re trying. We need people to play a role in not dumping yard debris into the street or littering and keeping the drains and grates clear.”

After a flurry of donations from the community, Stray Paws Rescue spent several months gutting the shelter building. Roever said local small businesses donated their time and energy to install new drywall, HVAC and electrical systems.

“The whole community involvement was overwhelming, it was so overwhelming,” Roever said. “We just could not believe it.”

To say thank you, Stray Paws is hosting a community event this weekend at the rescue in Old Town. It will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 1-7 p.m. The event will offer food trucks, a bartender, raffles, games and dogs and puppies available for adoption. Everyone is welcome.

