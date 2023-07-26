News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The family of 19-year-old Isis Mahr is still hoping for justice as they learn the two teenagers accused of murdering her walked free.

Mahr was killed in a drive-by shooting off Church Road in the Baden neighborhood in October 2021. Investigators said she was caught in the crossfire. Three other people were shot and injured.

The case was supposed to go to trial this month, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office told News 4 they dropped the charges against both of those accused because the only witness willing to testify was murdered. Corey Hardy and Jalin Jefferson were both to stand trial as adults, but all charges have been dropped.

News 4 Investigates went through court records for the cases and found that there were multiple times prosecutors were accused of not doing their job. Records show prosecutors were repeatedly accused of not turning over evidence to defense lawyers. In one instance, the judge said they were “considering sanctions” against prosecutors. This was done when the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office was run by Kim Gardner, who resigned suddenly amid accusations she mismanaged the office.

Mahr’s dad and grandmother told News 4 they are not giving up.

“We fought the fight and we just ended up losing,” said Atif Mahr. “At this point. It’s not over we just lost at this stage.”

News 4 Investigates has learned the witness who was killed had witnessed another murder and was also supposed to testify in that case.

