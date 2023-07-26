Man charged for allegedly firing shots at a car on I-64 in West Count

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Wednesday, a man was charged for allegedly firing at a woman’s vehicle on I-64 in West County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Terrell Galvin, 27, with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to authorities, the woman was driving on I-64 westbound on July 19, when the man drove alongside her, pointed a gun, and fired a shot at her vehicle. The woman managed to get a picture of the vehicle, and then drove to the Town and County Police Department.

Police reached out to the registered owner of the vehicle, spoke with the daughter and her fiancé, who confirmed they had been in the vehicle at the time. They claimed the woman shot at their vehicle first, and then the fiancé shot back in self-defense.

Authorities said the man admitted he shot at the victim, and the gun he fired, a Glock 9mm, was recovered.

The court bond is set at $50,000, no 10% authorized.

