Man accused in Fenton robbery charged in connection with separate burglary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges in connection with a home break-in that happened in Fenton in April. He is already charged in connection with a robbery that happened days earlier.

Marcus Rogers, 49, was charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing a firearm Wednesday. He was previously charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

He is allegedly connected to a pair of incidents that took place earlier in April. According to police, on April 1 around 8:40 p.m., officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for a robbery at the Phillips 66, located in the 900 block of S. Highway Drive. Responding officers located the store clerk, a 35-year-old woman, suffering from a head injury. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white male struck the employee in the head with a six-pack of soda and stole lottery tickets from the convenience store. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 5 around 7:45 p.m., County officers from the Fenton Precinct responded to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way. The victims stated there was an adult male in their basement and he pointed a firearm at them. He then left the residence before officers arrived. The charges issued Wednesday pertain to this incident.

Police Officers, the Canine Unit, and the Metro Air Support Unit searched the area after the burglary on April 5 but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect. He was later taken into custody in Jefferson County.

