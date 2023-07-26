Surprise Squad
Living Well: Back pain

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 600 million people live with low back pain.

Dr. Chris Beuer with Christian Hospital’s Pain Management Center told News 4 their job is to help improve pain and quality of life. He said more than half of their patients come in with back or neck pain.

“Most people know about the simple things right physical therapy chiropractic care massage. What we do in pain management is really not what people think of right they may have thought of the old days pills those medication’s the opioid issues that you’ve obviously seen and heard about. What we really try to do is give patients options.,” he said.

The options range from injections to more advanced procedures. Majority of times, surgery is not needed but when it is, patients are recommended to their neurosurgeon team.

