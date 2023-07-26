ISP increasing number of license plate readers in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police Director, Brendan Kelly, announced plans to increase the number of automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras in the Metro East. Kelly said there are already 45 cameras installed along the interstates, and 30 more will be added by the end of the year.

“This is going to have a major impact on our ability to detect criminal activity, deter criminal activity and find the people who are committing the crimes in these communities and prevent that from happening in the future,” said Kelly.

ISP first installed ALPRs in the Chicago area in 2020 following the passage of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Act. Clayton died after being shot while driving on I-57 in Chicago.

The Metro East was the next area to receive cameras and ISP eventually plans to install ALPR cameras in 21 Illinois counties.

The cameras take still photos of license plates of vehicles on interstates and can alert law enforcement when a license plate that’s been entered into a database as a stolen vehicle, is detected. The images can also be used to track the path of a suspect vehicle, which can lead to an arrested and charges being filed.

News 4 spoke with residents of East St. Louis, who said they welcomed the use of the technology to make their community safer.

“Anything that helps the police solve the crime, is useful,” said Juanita Johnson.

Kelly, the former St. Clair County state’s attorney, said the cameras have significantly reduced the number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area and helped solve a homicide that occurred on July 5 in East St. Louis.

