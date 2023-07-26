Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Greenlight given for development plan of Cleveland High School

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A plan to transform the old Cleveland High School in Dutchtown into mixed-use development is getting the greenlight.

The city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority approved redevelopment plans. The developer is Chris Goodson, owner of Fields Foods grocery stores.

His company, Goodco LLC, still needs to get financing for the project. Goodson told News 4 he is looking to sell all the Fields Foods locations.

Developer aims to rehab historic Cleveland High, says he’s confident money issues won’t effect project

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
heat
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Thursday & Friday
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Dan Carbone
Missouri contractor pleads not guilty to charges alleging he stole thousands from customers
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money

Latest News

Police allege man sexually assaulted child, 6, in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Police allege man sexually assaulted child, 6, in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
One year after tragic flooding, St. Peters animal rescue open thanks to community support
One year after tragic flooding, St. Peters animal rescue open thanks to community support
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
ISP increasing number of license plate readers in Metro East
ISP increasing number of license plate readers in Metro East