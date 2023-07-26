Greenlight given for development plan of Cleveland High School

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A plan to transform the old Cleveland High School in Dutchtown into mixed-use development is getting the greenlight.

The city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority approved redevelopment plans. The developer is Chris Goodson, owner of Fields Foods grocery stores.

His company, Goodco LLC, still needs to get financing for the project. Goodson told News 4 he is looking to sell all the Fields Foods locations.

