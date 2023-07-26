First Alert: Dangerous Heat Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days through Friday for Dangerous Heat

Heat Index range from 105° to 110°

Low chance for an isolated shower or storm

This Evening: Any showers or thundershowers will clear out for the evening. We may see an isolated shower redevelop overnight, but most stay dry.

Thursday & Friday will also be intensely hot with triple digit heat and a heat index near 110. At this point, the forecast looks mostly dry, but check back for updates. In this intensely hot and humid atmosphere, small triggers can spark isolated storms but the chances appear very low Thursday & Friday.

Saturday may be added as another First Alert Weather Day, with the potential to be hotter than forecast. However, there’s a chance of rain and storms that is keeping our forecast high around 99 for now -- still a very hot day, but we’ll keep you posted on the rain potential. Models have hinted at some isolated rain early in the morning and then late afternoon-evening a 30% chance for some scattered strong storms. We’ll keep you posted on the potential for rain and any severe storms as we get closer to the weekend.

The heat and humidity isn’t as extreme on Sunday and Monday, but these will still be hot Summer days. And it’s looking as though the heat may surge back next week with upper 90s back in the forecast.

