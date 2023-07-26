First Alert: Dangerous Heat & Humidity This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Days Today through Friday for Dangerous Heat

Top Heat Index Today through Friday Near 110°

A Spot Shower or Storm Possible Today, Not Likely Severe

Today: Clouds and a few spot showers will be the rule early in the day, but rain chances and cloud cover decrease through the late morning and afternoon. Still, we can’t rule out a spot shower or thundershower even into the early to mid afternoon. Our primary focus continues to be the heat as temperatures top out near 100 this afternoon with a heat index near 110.

Thursday & Friday will also be intensely hot with triple digit heat and a heat index near110. At this point, the forecast looks dry, but check back for updates.

Saturday may be added as another First Alert Weather Day, with the potential to be hotter than forecast. However, there’s a chance of rain and storms that is keeping our forecast high around 99 for now -- still a very hot day, but we’ll keep you posted on the rain potential. For now it’s a low 20% and will depend on how far a weak front advances south.

The heat isn’t as extreme on Sunday and Monday, but these will still be hot Summer days. And it’s looking as though the heat may surge back on Tuesday with upper 90s back in the forecast.

