Developer aims to rehab historic Cleveland High, says he’s confident money issues won’t effect project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An old and vacant high school in South St. Louis City could be getting a revival.

Initial plans are in place to transform Cleveland High School in Dutchtown, closed since 2006, into a new mixed-use development.

“I see this building and I see so many opportunities,” said Andre Cole.

Cole has been by Cleveland High countless times since moving to Dutchtown around 13 years ago.

Tuesday, News 4 saw him snapping photos of the historic gem that’s fallen into disrepair.

“It’s almost like a small community in itself that is just waiting to be developed,” said Cole.

Cole was pleased to hear there are preliminary plans to develop the facility -- and the fields next to it -- into some type of mixed-use development.

Wednesday, the city’s Land Clearance and Redevelopment Board will look to award the facility’s development rights to developer Chris Goodson.

He still needs to get financing, buy the building from St. Louis Public Schools, receive tax breaks and create a plan for what to bring into the building.

“It would be nice to see something happen that would become a center of the community and also a place that we can take pride in,” said Alderman Shane Cohn.

Rehabbing the former high school has been top of mind for Cohn since he started representing the Dutchtown neighborhood in 2009.

There’s no word on what will go inside the building but Cohn tells News 4 the community needs secondary education opportunities, a medical clinic, as well as entertainment and recreation options.

“How do we do something that not only reinvests in our community but attracts more people from all over St. Louis into the Dutchtown neighborhood?” said Cohn.

According to city data, Dutchtown has lost over 10 percent of its population since 2000. The hope is that breathing new life into Cleveland High could bring residents back.

“It would make people want to live here,” said Cole.

The developer also owns and runs Fields Foods grocery stores in the metro. Over the phone, Goodson said he’s now looking to sell all of the locations.

News 4 obtained court records that showed Goodson faces several legal issues, owing nearly $20,000 in back taxes to the city.

He’s accused of not paying rent at the now-closed Fields Foods on Euclid. The landlord is asking for more than $1.2 million in that case alone.

Goodson said the Fields Foods issues and the redevelopment of Cleveland High are “completely separate.”

According to him, those cases will be resolved during the transition of selling off Fields Foods.

He said his next steps will be to collaborate with the community and hopes to have a plan in place in the next 30-60 days.

