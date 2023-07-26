Court of appeals grants stay of execution for Missouri man on death row

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A week out from a Missouri man’s execution, a court of appeals granted a stay.

This comes a month after the Missouri Supreme Court denied a request to overturn Johnny Johnson’s execution. He is on death row in Bonne Terre.

In 2002, Johnson lured 6-year-old Casey Williamson from a Valley Park home and killed her. People against the death penalty rallied for Johnson in Jefferson City. Advocates say he’s struggled with developmental disabilities and severe mental illness his entire life.

The state was slated to execute Johnson next Tuesday. News 4 is working to learn more about how the case will move forward for Johnson, who remains on death row.

