Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Club Car Wash celebrating grand opening with fundraiser

Club Car Wash Grand Opening Sign
Club Car Wash Grand Opening Sign(Club Car Wash)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Club Car Wash is celebrating the grand opening of their newest location with a fundraiser.

The car wash at 7350 Gravois Road will open on Thursday. In honor of the grand opening, all proceeds from the $1 car washes will be donated to Healing Action from July 27 thru August 6.

Click here to find a Club Car Wash location near you.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
heat
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Thursday & Friday
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Dan Carbone
Missouri contractor pleads not guilty to charges alleging he stole thousands from customers
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Logo for the North Sarah Food Hub
4YOU: Learn about The North Sarah Food Hub’s mission
A box of food from The North Sarah Food Hub.
4YOU: List of upcoming food giveaways & events at The North Sarah Food Hub
4You: Donating toys to kids battling cancer
4 You: Donating toys to kids battling cancer