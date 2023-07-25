Shooting on MetroLink train in East St. Louis under investigation
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A victim was shot on a MetroLink train in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station. Police tell News 4 two people got into an argument before shots were fired from outside the train. The victim was taken to a hospital. MetroLink trains are not operating between the Emerson Park and Washington Park Stations, Metro says.
The suspect is at-large. Law enforcement on the scene confirmed Major Case Squad has been activated for this investigation and News 4 will update this story once more information is released.
