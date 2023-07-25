Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.(CT Dept. of Correction)
By Rob Polansky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested for a fourth time this year after police said he was planning school shootings, WFSB reports.

Hernandez appeared to be planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, according to arrest documents.

He is charged with threatening, the Department of Correction listed.

According to an arrest warrant, Bristol Police Department said several people came forward this month claiming that Hernandez was acting erratically.

One person told police that “Dennis is extremely sick and that his mental health is continuing to deteriorate.”

An ex-girlfriend told police that he actually drove to the campuses of UConn and Brown to “map the schools out.” She said that he did that because he was planning to do a “school shooting.” She said he actually went into a number of classrooms and buildings.

Police said they were made aware of other threatening texts that referenced UConn. They were sent to the ex-girlfriend and a family member, the warrant said.

Police said Hernandez made posts with threatening language on social media as well, mostly about people who wronged him.

Investigators said that based on the information they uncovered, it became apparent that Hernandez was gravely disabled and a danger to society.

Bristol police said they found him at a home on July 18. A large police presence was called in because of his history of fleeing on foot.

They said Hernandez left the home, walked around the back of the building and yelled to officers to shoot him. They also said he disregarded multiple commands.

Police ultimately used a stun gun to subdue him.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. They said he threatened to kill anyone who profited off his brother.

Once released from the hospital, he was held on a $250,000 bond.

Hernandez was first arrested in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and a handwritten note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

Earlier this month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest.

Hernandez is the brother of Aaron Hernandez, a Bristol native who played for the New England Patriots and was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Man dies after shooting in Wood River
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” It...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show