Need for diapers grows in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly half of U.S. families are struggling to afford diapers. That is creating an issue for the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, which says it is trying to keep up with the ongoing need in the region.

The diaper bank has seen a 25% increase in distribution since the start of the pandemic. In 2023 alone, it expects to distribute 4.1 million diapers to more than 70,000 families.

Diapers can cost families up to $100 a month. For the last three years, officials with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank have tried to get Missouri lawmakers to pass a bill that would exempt sales tax for diapers and period supplies. Such a bill has not been made into law.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.