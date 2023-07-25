Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Need for diapers grows in St. Louis region

(WSAW)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly half of U.S. families are struggling to afford diapers. That is creating an issue for the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, which says it is trying to keep up with the ongoing need in the region.

The diaper bank has seen a 25% increase in distribution since the start of the pandemic. In 2023 alone, it expects to distribute 4.1 million diapers to more than 70,000 families.

Diapers can cost families up to $100 a month. For the last three years, officials with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank have tried to get Missouri lawmakers to pass a bill that would exempt sales tax for diapers and period supplies. Such a bill has not been made into law.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
flooding 1 year later
Historic flooding remembered 1 year later
lemp brewery demolition
Owner of historic brewery wants to demolish rest of structure that partially collapsed
mychart
BJC Healthcare to charge for certain MyChart messages