Multiple police departments on scene of shooting in Metro East

Police on the scene of a shooting in Madison, Illinois on July 25, 2023.
Police on the scene of a shooting in Madison, Illinois on July 25, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Several different police agencies were on the scene of a shooting in the Metro East Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from Madison City, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Granite City and the Illinois State Police Department were all seen at the shooting scene in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road in Madison around 2 p.m. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw the coroner arriving.

The Illinois State Police Department told News 4 the Major Case Squad is leading the investigation. This is the third time the Major Case Squad has been activated on Tuesday. The Major Case Squad was called to investigate a murder in North County and a fatal shooting on a MetroLink train hours earlier.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

