Missouri contractor pleads not guilty to charges alleging he stole thousands from customers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri contractor faces nearly three dozen criminal charges as state prosecutors claim he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers, cashing in on jobs he is accused of never finishing.

Prosecutors with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office charged Daniel Carbone with 32 felonies spread between two criminal cases, one in St Louis County and the other in Franklin County.

Carbone entered pleas of not guilty in both cases.

Earlier this year, News 4 Investigates exposed how Carbone has been working for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back thousands of dollars.

As Carbone left St. Louis County Court for his arraignment, he didn’t comment on the case to News 4 Investigates.

“The idea of somebody totally getting away with what he did to me and what he did to others is sickening,” said Mary Shabansky, who hired Carbone to work on her home.

Shabansky showed News 4 Investigates a contract from last September. According to the contract, Carbone agreed to work on Shabansky’s driveway, stairs and patio. She claims Carbone started the work, never finished, then disappeared.

Receipts from Shabanksy show she paid Carbone just under $43,000. State prosecutors charged Carbone with three felony counts in connection to what he did at her house.

News 4 Investigates spent months talking to homeowners, uncovering court records, and trying to talk to Carbone. The I-team found he may have cashed in on more than $100,000 from clients.

Carbone worked under two different company names, All Pro Concrete and Concrete Impressions. State prosecutors argue Carbone switched between the two when one would get too many negative reviews. State records show neither were ever licensed businesses in Missouri.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office investigated Carbone and charged him with multiple counts of stealing, deceptive business practices, and financial exploitation of elders. All of these are felonies Carbone is accused of doing to homeowners in Franklin and St. Louis Counties.

When Carbone walked into St. Louis County court, News 4 Investigates asked if he had anything to say to the victims. He said, “Call my lawyer.”

We called Carbone’s lawyer and are waiting to hear back.

Carbone left on bond. He has several conditions to his bond. The judge ordered him to hold a full-time job, but he cannot work where he takes money from customers, and half of each paycheck must be put into an account his lawyers oversee to help pay restitution if he is found guilty.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.