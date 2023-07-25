Surprise Squad
Man charged for allegedly breaking into two Creve Coeur businesses

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into two Creve Coeur businesses.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Devin Nelson, 27, with two counts of second-degree burglary. The court bond is set at $25,000, cash-only, and no 10% authorized.

According to a Creve Coeur Police Department investigation, officers responded to a call at Smart Mouth on Olive Blvd. for a triggered burglar alarm. Police say the man ran away and left his cell phone, after being spotted by an officer.

Later, officers responded to CSG Solutions in reference to a burglary. CSG Staff said an unknown white male entered their place of business over the weekend, without permission.

The surveillance footage showed the man eating food from the freezer inside the business and leaving with an umbrella.

