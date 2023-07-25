‘It was a miracle:’ Car that struck Lemay house nearly hit child, News 4 speaks with those inside the home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A normal Tuesday afternoon turned into a nightmare last week for those inside a Lemay home that was struck by a vehicle.

The car took out the front portion of the home and got especially close to a toddler lying on a bed.

“My instant reaction was I thought my son was dead,” said Ricki Craft.

Craft’s son, 3-year-old Kasper, just avoided tragedy after a car flew into the home he was inside last week.

Craft was there at the time and tells News 4 how close the car came to hitting his son.

“He was inches away from their car. It was a miracle,” said Craft.

News 4 got a look inside the home Monday and spoke with three of the five people inside at the time. That includes Victoria Schoettle, who says the adults were chatting in the living room when they heard a boom.

“It was like a bomb. A bomb went off and everything went everywhere and we didn’t really have anything to do but get out.,” said Schoettle.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows a car flipping and barreling into the home off Kingston Drive.

The driver, 73-year-old Cheryl Boyon, died in the crash. St. Louis County Police said they believe it was a medical incident.

“We know that that lady meant absolutely no harm to anyone. We’re told she was totally sweet,” said Derek Wentzel, Victoria’s partner.

The car tore up multiple parts of the home, even in the basement. That’s where a 7-year-old bulldog named Chaos was at the time sitting in a kennel that is now mangled from the wreck.

“But she was able to get out of the kennel due to it being crushed. Luckily she was not hurt, no broken bones,” said Schoettle.

Victoria and her boyfriend, Derek Wentzel, rented from the home. They lived there with Victoria’s uncle and four of Derek’s kids, two of which lived there permanently. There were also two dogs there.

All those people and dogs are now living in a hotel. They’re trying to find something more permanent as their old home is set to be demolished.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them out, and they said dozens of family and friends have been to the house to help out.

“The outpour that has come back has been amazing,” said Schoettle.

And as for little Kasper, while uninjured, his mom says he’s still dealing with the chaos of that day.

“Physically, he is okay, but we’re working with the bad dreams, and he’s very attached and very emotional,” said Craft.

A town hall that aims to make roads like Kingston Drive safer is planned for this week. While intentional speeding doesn’t appear to be the issue in this case, Victoria said she’s been invited to that town hall to share their story.

