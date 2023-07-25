Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘I was praying’: Family reunited with dog after animal goes missing for 5 months

A family in Ohio has been reunited with their dog after the animal went missing for five months. (Source: WTVG)
By Zain Omair and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio family has been reunited with their beloved dog after the animal went missing for nearly half a year.

The Spurlock family told WTVG that their dog named Ducky went missing from their home back in February.

Katlynn Spurlock said the family frantically searched for Ducky. They put up fliers, made social media posts and checked area shelters.

“All of Toledo helped look for her,” Spurlock said.

Animal rescuers in the area also became very family with the family as they were working together to help find Ducky.

“We got to know them as they did multiple walkthroughs,” said Anna Brogan, who works with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

But five months passed without a sign of Ducky until Spurlock got a phone call earlier this month.

“Someone found her and took her to animal control and then they called me,” Spurlock said.

According to Spurlock, Ducky was taken in by a family living down the street, but she got spooked by fireworks on the Fourth of July and went missing again.

A good Samaritan then found Ducky unharmed and recognized her from the posters.

“I was praying, please let it be Ducky and it was Ducky,” Spurlock said.

According to Ohio law, keeping a dog that belongs to someone else could turn into a matter with the police and result in criminal charges such as theft.

“A dog license is your legal identification. It’s identifying the dog and you as its owner. So, if someone finds your dog and takes it, then they’re taking your property,” Brogan said.

Currently, it’s unclear if any charges will be filed, but the Spurlocks are happy to have their Ducky home.

“She won’t leave my side. She’ll follow me if I go outside,” Spurlock said. “She’s back to being Ducky again.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
Austin Mullins, 19, is charged in the fatal shooting of Austin Wall.
Teenage suspect charged after man killed in Wood River
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
O’Fallon, Illinois man killed in north St. Louis crash

Latest News

freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas
FILE - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 12,...
Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan
This professional mermaid trains others who want to be mermaids
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says