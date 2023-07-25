Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

How you can get discounted tickets to upcoming Cardinals games

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By Shannon Worley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can enjoy a special discount ticket offer for upcoming home games at Busch Stadium.

In celebration of the Metro’s 60th birthday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Metro Transit are offering deals on tickets for the upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.

Fans can purchase their tickets now for games on August 1-3 against the Twins and August 4-6 versus the Rockies. Prices start as low as $6. All-inclusive tickets will be available starting at $60 for fans looking to upgrade.

Tickets can be purchased here and are limited to 8 per customer per game while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Man dies after shooting in Wood River
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Arizona...
Wainwright’s return goes well for the Cardinals, who rally for a 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws to the Texas Rangers in the fifth...
Cardinals activate Wainwright to start Monday night in Arizona; Herrera back to Memphis
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, scores on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger as St. Louis...
Hot-hitting Bellinger homers again as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 to take series
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright set to return on Monday at Arizona