How you can get discounted tickets to upcoming Cardinals games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can enjoy a special discount ticket offer for upcoming home games at Busch Stadium.

In celebration of the Metro’s 60th birthday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Metro Transit are offering deals on tickets for the upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.

Fans can purchase their tickets now for games on August 1-3 against the Twins and August 4-6 versus the Rockies. Prices start as low as $6. All-inclusive tickets will be available starting at $60 for fans looking to upgrade.

Tickets can be purchased here and are limited to 8 per customer per game while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.