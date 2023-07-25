Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Days Issued as Heat Wave Intensifies

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Heat Continues to Build This Week
  • Highs 97-101 All Work-Week, Top Heat Index 103-107
  • First Alert Weather Days Issued for Wednesday Through Friday - the Hottest of this Heat Wave
  • Occasional Low Storm Chances
Top heat index at or above 105 from Wednesday through Friday
Top heat index at or above 105 from Wednesday through Friday(KMOV)

Today Through the Weekend - Heat Wave: Today will be hotter and more humid with a high in the mid 90s and a heat index near 103. The heat index climbs into a 105-107 range Wednesday through Friday, and those have been deemed First Alert Weather Days as they will be our hottest days of this heat wave. Keep in mind that the heat index is how hot it feels with humidity factored in, and it’s based on the shade. So, in full sunshine, it can feel 10-15 degree hotter!

Storm Chances remain fairly low. We have a 20% chance of storms overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. It’s a low chance, but any storms that do get going could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds.

