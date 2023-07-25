First Alert Weather Days Issued as Heat Wave Intensifies

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Heat Continues to Build This Week

Highs 97-101 All Work-Week, Top Heat Index 103-107

First Alert Weather Days Issued for Wednesday Through Friday - the Hottest of this Heat Wave

Occasional Low Storm Chances

Top heat index at or above 105 from Wednesday through Friday (KMOV)

Today Through the Weekend - Heat Wave: Today will be hotter and more humid with a high in the mid 90s and a heat index near 103. The heat index climbs into a 105-107 range Wednesday through Friday, and those have been deemed First Alert Weather Days as they will be our hottest days of this heat wave. Keep in mind that the heat index is how hot it feels with humidity factored in, and it’s based on the shade. So, in full sunshine, it can feel 10-15 degree hotter!

Storm Chances remain fairly low. We have a 20% chance of storms overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. It’s a low chance, but any storms that do get going could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds.

