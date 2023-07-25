First Alert Weather Days: Heat Wave Beginning This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Heat wave builds this week

Highs 95-100 All Week, Heat Index 100-107

Thursday & Friday are the hottest and are First Alert Weather Days

Occasional Strong Storms Possible, Mainly at Night

Tonight-Tuesday morning: A few storms are possible tonight, though we have relatively low chances at 20%. If storms can get going they’ll mostly be sub-severe but could produce small hail and gusty winds in isolated spots. It will be a very humid morning.

Tuesday-The Weekend heat wave: Tuesday will be hotter with a high in the mid 90s and a heat index near 102. Wednesday’s heat index rises to near 103. But Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as they will be our hottest days of this heat wave with highs near 100 and a heat index near 106. Keep in mind that the heat index is how hot it feels with humidity factored in and it’s based on the shade. So, in the full sunshine it can feel 10-15 degree hotter!

Storm chances appear low...for now, but watch for updates. We have a 20% chance for some bubble up storms through Tuesday morning, then dry and hot in the afternoon. The latest trends show low storm chances Tuesday night-Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Make sure to check back as we continue to pour over all the new forecast model data and keep you up to date if any new or stronger storm chances develop in our hot and humid pattern.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.