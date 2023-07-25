First Alert: Dangerous Heat This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Wednesday-Friday for dangerous heat

Wednesday-Friday heat index 105° to 110°

A few showers/storms possible tonight-Wednesday AM, not likely severe

Tonight: A few showers will be possible later this evening and through Wednesday morning. We don’t expect any severe storms.

Wednesday: If clouds from the morning linger, that could keep it cooler, but at this point it looks like we turn partly to mostly sunny and quickly heat up with a high near 10 and a heat index near 105.

Thursday & Friday will also be intensely hot with triple digit heat and a heat index from 107° to 108°. At this point it mainly looks dry, but check back for updates if that changes.

Saturday may be added as a First Alert Weather Day as it has potential to be hotter than forecast. However, there’s a chance of rain and storms that is keeping our forecast around 99 for now, still a very hot day but we’ll keep you posted on the rain potential. For now it’s a low 20% and will depend on how far a weak front advances south.

Sunday and Monday are not as hot, but still hot Summer days. And it looks like the heat may surge back on Tuesday with upper 90s back in the forecast.

