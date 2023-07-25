Surprise Squad
Ferguson-Florissant high school students soaring high in Red Tail Cadet Program

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Five high school students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District will be cleared for takeoff after completing the Red Tail Cadet Program, which gives students the ability to learn about careers in aviation.

Ellie Flick’s love for aviation began when she first rode in an airplane. Now, she wants to become an astronaut, a dream that is closer to reality thanks to the Red Tail Cadet Program.

The program was created by Anthony Meyers. He tells the students to do four things daily: Think, plan execute and seize the day.

The five students in the program have heard from experts in the aviation field who will serve as good connections when they someday look for a job.

Meyers told News 4 some graduates from the program have become members of the Marines, the Air Force and even in air traffic control school.

Click here to learn more about the program.

