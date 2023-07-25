Surprise Squad
Delmar Loop buildings to be transformed into apartments

A pair of high-profile Delmar Loop buildings will be transformed into apartments.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A pair of high-profile Delmar Loop buildings will be transformed into apartments.

The building on Delmar near Leland Avenue will be rehabbed. It will continue to have 67 apartments, which could attract students from nearby Washington University.

The building’s commercial space includes a Starbucks and the restaurant Corner 17.

