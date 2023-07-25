Crown Candy owner continues demands for improved street safety due to reckless driving

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A cold milkshake from Crown Candy in Old North St. Louis is a summertime tradition. But owner Andy Karandzieff worries every day something will happen to a customer due to the reckless and dangerous driving outside his front door.

For more than a year, he’s shared his concerns and the proof to back them up. Almost daily, he shares surveillance video capturing drivers blowing the stop signs at 14th and St. Louis Avenue, speeding and causing accidents. News 4 first shared his requests for action with the city last year.

“It’s pretty much status quo, no traffic calming measures of any sort have happened. The driving has not improved,” he said.

At the time Alderman James Page had made an effort to get speed bumps added to the road, but they never happened and a spokesperson for the city says there’s no pending funding requests.

Newly elected Alderman Rasheen Aldridge says he will take action.

“I’m going to ensure the request is put in,” said 14th ward Alderman Aldridge.

The city of St. Louis installs hundreds of speed bumps. Several bills were passed earlier this year for more speed bumps throughout the city. Speed bumps are requested by aldermen and must be approved by the board of aldermen and funded through ward capital funds. Aldridge says the funding is there.

He also acknowledges there’s a lot of red tape that holds up needed safety improvements.

Ted Drewes is another summer staple where demand for street safety has been made. Last summer a teenager lost his life after getting hit on Chippewa. The city vowed to take action. One year later, nothing has been done on the road but the city’s spokesperson says the plan is in the design phase with a hope to have shovels in the ground next year on a safety improvement plan for the stretch of road.

