Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference

The incident happened on the second day of the American Athletic Conference Media Days event.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WBTV) - Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic Conference Media Days on Tuesday.

During the two-day event, 14 coaches hosted news conferences. The Niners were selected to finish last in the league’s preseason poll.

“That’s it? Three questions?” Poggi said. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last, that’s all what you think of us.”

Poggi began to slap the podium.

“So, we get that message, thank you,” he said before a final slap and exit from the area.

Poggi, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Michigan, was hired in 2022 as the third head coach in program history.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

