Berkeley man admits to falsely claiming he had medical conditions to get thousands in VA benefits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 50-year-old Berkeley man has admitted to stealing thousands in veterans’ benefits after he falsely claimed he had various medical conditions.

Charles Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of government funds.

Federal authorities say he applied for increased disability benefits due to service-related degenerative disc disease with degenerative arthritis. In April 2017, he said he had trouble getting out of bed on some mornings and an inability to stand up for extended lengths of time. During a doctor’s visit, a VA examiner wrote that Adams walked slowly and with a marked limp. He also demonstrated limits with his range of motion, rotation and other use of his back during a VA visit in November 2017.

Despite this, authorities say he performed strenuous exercises, including squats, leg presses with more than 800 pounds of resistance and rope pulldowns. Videos showing him doing some of these workouts were posted to Instagram in late 2017 and early 2018.

He also applied for Social Security Disability benefits in 2017, and again in 2019, after the 2017 application was rejected. Authorities say he claimed similar physical limitations as he did with the VA, but worked out at a Club Fitness and was spotted walking normally and lifting trash bags.

