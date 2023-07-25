Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Berkeley man admits to falsely claiming he had medical conditions to get thousands in VA benefits

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 50-year-old Berkeley man has admitted to stealing thousands in veterans’ benefits after he falsely claimed he had various medical conditions.

Charles Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of government funds.

Federal authorities say he applied for increased disability benefits due to service-related degenerative disc disease with degenerative arthritis. In April 2017, he said he had trouble getting out of bed on some mornings and an inability to stand up for extended lengths of time. During a doctor’s visit, a VA examiner wrote that Adams walked slowly and with a marked limp. He also demonstrated limits with his range of motion, rotation and other use of his back during a VA visit in November 2017.

Despite this, authorities say he performed strenuous exercises, including squats, leg presses with more than 800 pounds of resistance and rope pulldowns. Videos showing him doing some of these workouts were posted to Instagram in late 2017 and early 2018.

He also applied for Social Security Disability benefits in 2017, and again in 2019, after the 2017 application was rejected. Authorities say he claimed similar physical limitations as he did with the VA, but worked out at a Club Fitness and was spotted walking normally and lifting trash bags.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Man dies after shooting in Wood River
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting in Madison, Illinois on July 25, 2023.
Multiple police departments on scene of shooting in Metro East
A victim was shot on a MetroLink train in East St. Louis Tuesday morning
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
News 4 Afternoon Update: July 25, 2023