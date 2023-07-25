Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Man dies after shooting in Wood River
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Official: Police rushed boy, 4, hit by car to hospital instead of pursuing suspect
DOJ sues Texas over floating barriers meant to stop migrants
Police, residents look for clues after human remains found in suitcases
Preston and Tanesha Cobb got married at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital after a...
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center