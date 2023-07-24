Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Wood River that left one man with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Tennyson Avenue around 4 a.m. The Wood River Police Chief told News 4 that this started with a disturbance inside a home, and several people are in custody. A man was flown to the hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.
