Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for the suspect in an overnight double-shooting in north St. Louis.

According to SLMPD, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway. Two men were found at the scene; one shot in the neck and one shot in the leg. Both were taken to nearby hospitals. The shooting took place outside of a gas station at North Broadway and Riverview. Police say a third individual, who fired the shots, left the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance video. News 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.