Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Owner of historic brewery wants to demolish rest of structure that partially collapsed

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The owner of the historic Lemp Brewery wants to demolish the remainder of a structure that partially collapsed on the property.

In 2020, the building near the intersection of Cherokee and 18th Street partially collapsed. A nonprofit that teaches kids about bicycle safety currently rents the space.

The St. Louis Preservation Board reviewed the request to overturn an initial demolition denial on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Need for diapers grows in St. Louis region
Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
flooding 1 year later
Historic flooding remembered 1 year later
mychart
BJC Healthcare to charge for certain MyChart messages