Owner of historic brewery wants to demolish rest of structure that partially collapsed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The owner of the historic Lemp Brewery wants to demolish the remainder of a structure that partially collapsed on the property.

In 2020, the building near the intersection of Cherokee and 18th Street partially collapsed. A nonprofit that teaches kids about bicycle safety currently rents the space.

The St. Louis Preservation Board reviewed the request to overturn an initial demolition denial on Monday.

