One alarm fire causes damage to vacant home

First responders arrived at the location to find a vacant home with fire and full of smoke.
By Terry Cancila
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a first alarm fire at Prescott and East Athlone in North St. Louis City just after 1:30 a.m. this morning.

First responders arrived at the location to find a vacant home with fire and full of smoke.

It took firefighters less than a half an hour to extinguish the fire.

There were no inhabitants.

No firefighters were injured.

