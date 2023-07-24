One alarm fire causes damage to vacant home
First responders arrived at the location to find a vacant home with fire and full of smoke.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a first alarm fire at Prescott and East Athlone in North St. Louis City just after 1:30 a.m. this morning.
It took firefighters less than a half an hour to extinguish the fire.
There were no inhabitants.
No firefighters were injured.
