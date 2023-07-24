Missouri’s first ‘baby rescue box’ to be dedicated in St. Louis

St. LOUIS (WGEM) - Missouri’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is scheduled to be installed and dedicated in St. Louis, according to State Representative Jim Murphy.

Rep. Murphy who sponsored the legislation allowing for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which passed into law in 2021, stated the baby rescue box will be installed with a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

According to Rep. Murphy, he will be joined by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and other dignitaries for the dedication at the Mehlville Fire Protection District Station 2 at 5434 Telegraph Road.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.