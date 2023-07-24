Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man charged with firing gun in Walmart parking lot in Ferguson

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 31-year-old man was charged with firing his gun in the air in a Walmart parking lot in Ferguson earlier this month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges Devonta Starks fired the shots. A report from the Ferguson Police Department says Starks got into an argument with a security guard at the Sam’s Club next door to the Walmart. An officer responded to a trespassing call and saw Starks threaten the store’s security guard, the report says.

Starks went out of the store, and the responding officer left. A short time later, the report says the same officer responded to a shots fired call at the Walmart. Two off-duty officers near the scene chased Starks, and he was later detained. He was found with a 9mm firearm.

The report says eyewitnesses saw Starks fire two gunshots in the air in the parking lot after he was told to leave. Two shell casings were found there.

Starks was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, both felonies. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon and up to 15 years for armed criminal action.

Starks’ bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Investigators identified the man circled as Eric Harrower, of Jefferson County
Jefferson County man charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
The inside of a Salvation Army Cooling Center in St. Louis
How to find a cooling center near you
Three people were shot near Keokuk and Nebraska on July 24, 2023.
Child, 2 adults shot in South City
California man disguised methamphetamine in toys intended for children that were mailed to the Metro East, investigators say