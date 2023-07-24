Man charged with firing gun in Walmart parking lot in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 31-year-old man was charged with firing his gun in the air in a Walmart parking lot in Ferguson earlier this month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges Devonta Starks fired the shots. A report from the Ferguson Police Department says Starks got into an argument with a security guard at the Sam’s Club next door to the Walmart. An officer responded to a trespassing call and saw Starks threaten the store’s security guard, the report says.

Starks went out of the store, and the responding officer left. A short time later, the report says the same officer responded to a shots fired call at the Walmart. Two off-duty officers near the scene chased Starks, and he was later detained. He was found with a 9mm firearm.

The report says eyewitnesses saw Starks fire two gunshots in the air in the parking lot after he was told to leave. Two shell casings were found there.

Starks was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, both felonies. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon and up to 15 years for armed criminal action.

Starks’ bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

